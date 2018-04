T-Mobile y Sprint acuerdan su fusión

We’ve just announced some incredibly exciting news – @Sprint and @TMobile are joining forces, and I’m looking forward to partnering with @JohnLegere to combine to create the most disruptive U.S. carrier! https://t.co/RzFeNxSjxk #5GForAll $S $TMUS https://t.co/UJiWA0JAYO pic.twitter.com/OIjnOmseB6

— MarceloClaure (@marceloclaure) April 29, 2018