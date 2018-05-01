Karina Irby revela las grandes mentiras de las “fotos perfectas” de las “influencers” de Instagram

No todo lo que brilla es oro y Karina Irby mostró cuáles son las grandes mentiras de las influencers fitness.
La originaria de Inglaterra reveló sus mejores trucos para conseguir las fotos perfectas en Instagram y tener miles de likes.
En un post reciente, la también diseñadora de bikinis compartió un video llamado “Classic Instagram girl edit”, en donde explica todo lo que le hace y modifica a una foto antes de subirla a redes sociales.
Entre todos los arreglitos digitales que se hace están emparejar el tono de la piel, levantarse las pompas, aumentarse los senos, reducir el tamaño de la frente y de los cachetes para verse más delgada.
“Les presento el video ‘Insta Girl Edit’, donde me hago varios arreglitos para lucir mejor, tener un trasero de impacto y una cintura más chiquita“, acepta Karina.
SECRETS OUT🤭 Introducing to you the classic “Insta Girl Edit”, where the skin gets smoother, the ass gets better, the boobs get bigger, the waist gets smaller and online confidence goes through the roof. But what happens offline? When did we lose our little girl confidence? When we were young we didn’t care how we look, and we surely didn’t compare ourselves to the girl next to us. Whether it be Social Media, magazines, movies or Hollywood… something changes and we start endlessly comparing ourselves to others and strive to potentially be something we aren’t. I’ve been there. And I’m confident a lot of us reading this have, or are still painting a different picture of themselves. The sooner we decide to accept ourselves for who we are and care less about other people’s criticism, the happier we are going to be. I know from first hand experience I am! 🦄
El problema, explica la influencer, no es hacerse photoshop, si no como eso repercute en su vida diaria, ya que en la realidad no está así y continuamente se compara con otras mujeres que ve en la calle, provocándole ansiedad y hasta depresión.
“Cuando éramos niños no nos importaba nuestro aspecto. Después empezamos a preocuparnos por ese tema y, aunque yo tengo bastante seguridad, les muestro eso, que siempre intentamos ser la mejor versión de nosotros mismos, pero nos comparamos con otros“, dice en el post que acompaña su video.
La rubia sube fotografías en donde también se ven sus defectos, para que chequen cómo es realmente.
LETS PLAY A GAME? 👹 It's called 🥁 REALITY VS INSTAGRAM Every morning I wake up and scroll though my personal Instagram feed and spy "Insta Girls" posting unrealistic images of themselves. The girls I follow that portray these images have big followings, often with hundreds of thousands of young girls looking up to them as a role models. As I scroll though the comments I find young girls tagging their friends "GOALS" and "OMG WHY DONT I LOOK LIKE THIS😭😭" The truth is these girls don't looks like this. They look like you, like everyone. I have gone ahead and copied the classic "Insta Girl Edit" in my second image and listed below is what I have done to it💅🏽 Full body skin smooth Enlarged my booty Sucked in my tummy Sucked in my back Thinned out my arms Thinned out my quads Made my neck a tad skinnier Got ride of my scars and cellulite Made my breast rounder Lifted my booty After all these little tweaks, can you notice how my horizon is warped? So many girls are so into how their Insta image is going to be portrayed that they don't even notice they have warped the background!? 🤦🏼♀️ Ladies, I'm not here to play mean girl towards others. I simply want to #inspire you to love yourself and stop comparing yourselves to unrealistic images online. Look out for the signs of the "Insta Girl Edit" and don't take social media too seriously. Let's get real❤️
A different kind of transformation😷 For me this is the difference of being stressed, eating too much sugar, not getting any sunshine and salt water on my skin. #Eczema is something I’ve been struggling with my entire life and every day I’m learning how to accept myself for the way I’am. Eczema is such a common skin condition, 1 out of 3 people suffer from it daily. You just may never hear about it because us eczema suffers are pretty good at covering up and hiding it to prevent people staring, bullying and asking questions like – “Ew, is that contagious?”. It’s for this reason I’m taking a stand and helping raise awareness with @eczemaau in the next coming months. This is a topic that is so close to my heart and raising awareness is something I’ve wanted to do ever since I was a little girl getting bullied back in high school. If I can help at least one person feel less alone in their struggle and educated one bully that eczema is a normal thing then I’ll be happy. Less gossip more acceptance🦄💖