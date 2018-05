Las cosas que nunca tendrías que hacer en un vuelo según las azafatas

Can we all agree that the overhead bins are to be used for LARGE BAGS ONLY? ✈🚽🙈 👜💣🔍✂🚫 You're not the only person on the plane. Way to go on delaying the boarding process, lady. Smaller items go UNDERNEATH THE SEAT IN FRONT OF YOU. Kthxbai. EDIT: THE PLANE IS NOT EMPTY, BOARDING HAS JUST STARTED AND THIS IS NOT A BULKHEAD. Jesus, guys. #passengershaming #carryonshame # #NOPE #frequentflyer #crewlife #sassystew #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #flightattendantproblems #rantsofasassystew #travel #amigoingtomakemyconnection #airtravel #travelgram #traveltips #pilot #pilotlife #travelling #travellers #carryon

A post shared by Passenger Shaming (@passengershaming) on Jun 22, 2016 at 12:37pm PDT