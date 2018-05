BuenosDíasLA: Cine de Verano en LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

Evelyn Vega lays her head on Elmer Zelaya Gomez while their daughter Nayely Vega, 7, rests next to them under a tarp on the edge of the San Ysidro border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico. They are among the group of Central American migrants waiting to walk to the United States border and have their cases processed. “We want to start another life, but it is not easy,” Gomez said. A gang in his home country of El Salvador killed his son in February and threatened his family, he said. Hundreds of migrants from Central America traveled for about a month across Mexico to reach the United States border. Many of the migrants will seek asylum. (Photo by @vanhoutenphoto/The Washington Post)

