Tirador azaroso en serie mata a una mujer y sigue prófugo en Nueva Jersey

#TrafficAlert in #FreeholdTwp NJ-33 BYPASS is closed in BOTH directions from Fairfield Road (NJ-33 Bypass/Business split) to Halls Mills Road to ALL TRAFFIC until further notice due to an active Police investigation. Seek alternate routes, expect heavy delays.

— Monmouth PD, FD, EMS (@MonmouthPDFDEMS) May 4, 2018