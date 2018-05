Taylor Swift hace borrón y cuenta nueva con Katy Perry, pero no perdona a Kim y Kanye

Oh, look what you made her do: Address all those snakes. On the first night of the Reputation tour, Taylor Swift opened up about the "really low times” she went through after the drama with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and how she reclaimed the snake label. 🐍 Slither over to the link in bio for more. (📷: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

A post shared by E! News (@enews) on May 9, 2018 at 6:47am PDT