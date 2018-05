Jenni y Chiquis Rivera comparten el mismo hijo

i can write a million things every year to tell you both how much i appreciate you. how grateful i am for your roles in my life. i’m not a perfect kid nor an astounding person but i know i have you two to thank for making sure i got through every tough moment, for making me brave, strong, and firm. i was fortunate enough to be blessed with two mothers in this life and i’m forever grateful to god for giving me them. #happymothersday

A post shared by Juan Angel (@juanangeloficial) on May 10, 2018 at 9:45am PDT