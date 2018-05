VIDEO: “Bombas de lava” del volcán Kilauea explotan 500 pies en el aire

Took a real serious whiff of sulphur dioxide today near a vent and lava flow at Leilani Estates. The sensor in my hand was beeping and reached 66ppm. I couldn’t breathe, and eyes and lungs burned momentarily. It may have actually been the worst 10 seconds of my life. #Kilauea pic.twitter.com/aABWHyFcTl

— Scott McLean (@scottmclean) May 15, 2018