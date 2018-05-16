Johnny, el hijo de Jenni Rivera, hace escandalosa revelación intima

El también hermano de Chiquis Rivera reveló que lo "esencial" después de tener relaciones sexuales
Johnny, el hijo de Jenni Rivera, hace escandalosa revelación intima
Johnny López y su supuesto novio
Foto: jooaquaain / Twitter
Por: Redacción

Johnny López, el hijo menor de Jenni Rivera, lanzó una fuerte declaración en Twitter en relación a tener relaciones sexuales. Cabe destacar que el también hermanito de Chiquis Rivera sigue siendo menor de edad y es por eso que su declaración pública es más sorprendente.

El integrante del programa “The Riveras” respondió en la red social a otro mensaje que decía, “agua fría después de tener sexo es esencial”, a lo que Johnny respondió, “F***ing yes“.

Su novio Joaquín respondió con un “wtf“.

Y Johnny le respondió: “no actúes como si fueras nuevo“.

Otra de las amistades del joven famoso le dijo, “ahora la idea que tenía de que no estuvieras haciendo esas cosas ha sido arruinada, estoy con el corazón roto“.

Johnny López recientemente mostró su gran avance en su lucha contra el peso y compartió todo su proceso.

Cuando te pasan cosas traumáticas en tu vida tiendes a dejar de comer o comes mucho“, escribió el joven de “The Riveras” en Instagram. “Yo elegí lo último y he luchado en como comer bien y bajar de peso desde que mi papá murió“.

Estoy orgulloso de decir que desde octubre del año pasado he bajado 23 libras y le voy a seguir. No ha sido fácil para nada pero si no fuera por la disciplina y motivación de mi entrenador no estaría como estoy ahora. Nunca me he sentido tan seguro conmigo antes y ya quiero ver como estaré en seis meses“.

