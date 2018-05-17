“Yo Quiero Dinero”: escucha la canción de JLo y Cardi B (y lee su letra)

"Cardi from the pole and Jenny from the block" se unieron para cantarle al "Dinero"

Jennifer López acaba de lanzar “Dinero”, una nueva canción en la que colaboran Cardi B y DJ Khaled y que debutará oficialmente este domingo en los Billboard Music Awards.

El anterior sencillo de J.Lo había salido en febrero: “Us” [con Skrillex]. Y desde A.K.A. en 2014 La Diva del Bronx no ha lanzando ningún álbum completo.

J.Lo y Cardi B, que también es de El Bronx y que colaboran por primera vez en una canción, fueron nombradas entre las 100 personalidades más influyentes del mundo por la revista TIME recientemente.

Aquí arriba pueden escuchar la canción. Y aquí les compartimos la letra de la canción:

[Jennifer Lopez & DJ Khaled]

Me and Benjamín Franco stay at the banco

Getting checks like Nike, everywhere that I go

If you ain’t getting no pesos, ¿qué estás haciendo? (J-Lo)

Stack it up like legos, quiero dinero (another one)

[Verso 1: Jennifer Lopez & DJ Khaled]

Me and my man, we stack it up to the ceiling (more money)

Cállate la boca, let me finish (more money)

Every day I’m alive I make a killing (let’s get it)

Yeah, I swear I’ma get it

[Coros: Jennifer Lopez & DJ Khaled]

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay

I just want the green, want the money, want the cash flow

Yo quiero la venta, sí, cincuenta, sí, doscientos

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay

I just want the green, want the money, want the cash flow

Yo quiero la venta, sí, cincuenta, sí, doscientos

[Verso 2: Jennifer Lopez & DJ Khaled]

Soy la Princesa, San Juan, Puerto Rico

They say money talk, but my talking bilingual

I should be cuffed ’cause I don’t do singles

In love with the money so don’t need to mingle (let’s ride)

Just back it up, hot talk yeah back it up

Holla at that if you actin’ up

You ain’t got that you can’t sit with us, yeah

Designer frames make you double take

Bend it in in a double day

[Coros: Jennifer Lopez & DJ Khaled]

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay

I just want the green, want the money, want the cash flow

Yo quiero la venta, sí, cincuenta, sí, doscientos (Cardi B)

[Verso 3: Cardi B]

(Look)

They gon’ do what I say so

Cardi B and J. Lo

Talk behind my back, but never up in my face, though

I just want my money, chips, guac, and queso

Y’all can kiss my ass, dame un beso

Dominicana, drippin’ in designer

I got the juice, no Tropicana

I got the box that got the most flavor

Big fat cat like in the bodegas

Still making money moves (yeah)

Tell me what you think (yeah)

Merenge to the money (woo)

Bachata to the bank (oww)

I slice it up I’m like sofrito

I need my money, yo necesito

I told y’all, I’m trap Selena

I’ll backhand a bitch like Serena

We need the guap

Run up in your spot

Put it in your head like give me what you got

Two bad bitches that came from the Bronx

Cardi from the pole and Jenny from the block (block)

[Coros: Jennifer Lopez & DJ Khaled]

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay

I just want the green, want the money, want the cash flow

Yo quiero noventa, sí, cincuenta, sí, doscientos

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero (Dinero, di-, Dinero)

I just want the dinero, di- (Dinero)

I just want the dinero, dinero

I just want the dinero, dinero

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay

I just want the green, want the money, want the cash flow

Yo quiero noventa, sí, cincuenta, sí, doscientos

[Jennifer Lopez]

Me and Benjamín Franco stay at the banco

Getting checks like Nike, everywhere that I go

If you ain’t getting no pesos, qué estás haciendo?

Stack it up like legos, quiero dinero