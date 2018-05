“Fiesta latina” con mariachi contra el abogado racista que amenazó a trabajadores por hablar español

Tonight's Latin Party at racist Aaron Schlossberg's midtown office has been moved.

Since he lost his office space, the party has been moved to outside his apartment building.

I love #NYC

Up to date info here:https://t.co/I4YEgcLhjr pic.twitter.com/qOaPzKPQ72

— Andrew J. Padilla (@apadillafilm6) May 18, 2018