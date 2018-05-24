Michelle Obama revela portada para su libro de memorias ‘Becoming’

La ex primera dama, Michelle Obama, reveló hoy jueves la portada de su libro de memorias “Becoming”, que se publicará en noviembre.
Obama compartió la imagen en su Instagram y Twitter.
I’m thrilled to share with all of you the cover for BECOMING. The process of writing this book has been so personally meaningful and illuminating for me. As I prepare to share BECOMING this fall, I hope you’ll also think about your own story, and trust that it will help you become whoever you aspire to be. Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own. #BECOMING
En los últimos días, Obama compartió fotografías familiares personales.
“Son imágenes que ilustran momentos de su vida, de ese viaje personal que la ha llevado a convertirse en la mujer que es hoy”, informa su editor ene un comunicado de prensa.
This is me at Princeton in the early 1980s. I know that being a first-generation college student can be scary, because it was scary for me. I was black and from a working-class neighborhood in Chicago, while Princeton’s student body was generally white and well-to-do. I’d never stood out in a crowd or a classroom because of the color of my skin before. But I found close friends and a mentor who gave me the confidence to be myself. Going to college is hard work, but every day I meet people whose lives have been profoundly changed by education, just as mine was. My advice to students is to be brave and stay with it. Congratulations to the Class of 2018! #ReachHigher
Becoming es una crónica de la vida de Obama “desde su infancia en el sur de Chicago, hasta sus años como ejecutiva equilibrando las exigencias de la maternidad y el trabajo, y su tiempo en casa más famosa del mundo”, dijo la editorial.