Michelle Obama revela portada para su libro de memorias ‘Becoming’

Una de las novelas más esperadas que nos acerca de forma personal e íntima a uno de los personajes más admirados del mundo
"Becoming" es el título elegido para el libro de memorias de la ex Primera Dama.
Foto: Penguin Random House
Por: Redacción

La ex primera dama, Michelle Obama, reveló hoy jueves la portada de su libro de memorias “Becoming”, que se publicará en noviembre.

Obama compartió la imagen en su Instagram y Twitter.

En los últimos días, Obama compartió fotografías familiares personales.

“Son imágenes que ilustran momentos de su vida, de ese viaje personal que la ha llevado a convertirse en la mujer que es hoy”, informa su editor ene un comunicado de prensa.

Becoming es  una crónica de la vida de Obama “desde su infancia en el sur de Chicago, hasta sus años como ejecutiva equilibrando las exigencias de la maternidad y el trabajo, y su tiempo en casa más famosa del mundo”, dijo la editorial.

