La foto del estudiante que se hizo viral por tomar un autobús para llegar a su graduación

TSR Staff: Kyle Anfernee Instagram: @Kyle.Anfernee #TSRPositiveImages: Earlier, we posted about a young man who was photographed walking to a bus stop to get to his graduation. The photo was posted online, and has since gone viral across the nation. ___________________________________ A lot of people, including myself, wanted to know who this amazing young man in the photo was, and after a couple thousand shares, he has been identified as Corey Patrick, a 2018 graduate from Tarrant High School. ___________________________________ "I was happy on that day," Corey said. ___________________________________ Corey spoke with Fox 6 News and said that his family didn't have the transportation to get him there, but he wasn't going to let that stop him. ___________________________________ "I told Corey, well the best thing to do is just get on the bus and we will work from there," Corey's mother Felicia White said. ___________________________________ His family was able to eventually find a ride to his graduation. ___________________________________ "He's a great young man. He's very quiet, reserved, humble and he gets a little hardheaded sometimes, but he's a very obedient child and I'm proud of Corey," Felicia said .

