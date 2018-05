Fotos: Conoce a Ellie Majesty, la modelo que seduce a sus fans con sus curvas

Progress pic Sunday! 💪🏽 It's incredible what hard work can do… this week I had one of my best leg work outs ever. I pushed myself so hard that I realized how powerful my mind truly is. A lot of times we think we had a good work out, and we think we hit our limits… but the truth is that we didn't push ourselves to exhaustion. We are so much stronger than we think, it's incredible! I can't wait for another killer leg work out… my muscles are so sore… but what a great feeling…. I needed it. 😀 Sharing love with y'all. Hope you have a great Sunday and a great workout! 💕💕💕 (Thank you Dexter for teaching me your ways) #strongisthenewsexy#selfiesunday#girlswholift#strongbody#glutes#bootybuilder#bootygainz#fitgirls#fitmotivation#fitspiration#fitlife#fitspo#fitthick#curvygirl#cake#bikinimodel#fitnessmodel#abs#quads#girlswithmuscles#girlswithabs#trainhard#nopainnogain#progresspic#progress#grinding#gymgrind

A post shared by Wonder Woman’s Alter Ego ⚡️ (@ellie_majesty) on Feb 19, 2017 at 6:25am PST