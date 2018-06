DHS ataca “campaña de desinformación” sobre niños no acompañados

Mr. President, the only “horrible law” is YOUR policy. YOU have the power to change it. If you saw what I saw today, you would.

Never before has America deliberately inflicted cruelty on children to deter asylum seekers from finding refuge here. Never. And we never should. https://t.co/WRTUyNOesr

— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) June 4, 2018