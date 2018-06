VIDEO: Géiser Steamboat en Yellowstone entra en erupción por octava vez desde marzo

Yellowstone is just doing its normal Yellowstone-thing. There will always be fluctuations in activity, it does not mean it is heading towards an eruption.

Also, the most likely eruption scenario at Yellowstone is steam eruptions or lava flows. The massive eruptions are rare. https://t.co/rsuQXShoqL

— Dr Janine Krippner (@janinekrippner) May 29, 2018