El secreto de Kelly Clarkson para adelgazar 37 libras

Please vote for @brynncartelli !! ✨Stylist: @cdicelove13 Mua: @gloglomakeup Hair: @robertramoshair Nails: @nailsbytsha Top: @gucci Skirt: @stellamccartney Shoes: @tomford Jewelry: @ysl #TheVoice @nbcthevoice Photo: @weisseubanks✨

A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on May 21, 2018 at 6:30pm PDT