Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ conmueve a todo Instagram con su faceta más tierna

Detrás de esa montaña de músculos, Dwayne Johnson, mejor conocido como ‘The Rock‘, esconde a un hombre sensible y amoroso. Por eso cada que devela esa faceta, las redes se derriten.
Este fin de semana el protagonista de “Jumanji” dejó ver el buen padre y esposo que es, en una foto que se convirtió en viral en pocas horas.
I’ll handle this business 😉💪🏾 Mama @laurenhashianofficial has her hands full nursing/feeding Baby Tia, so I’m feedin’ mama her dinner. My pleasure. So much respect to her and all mamas out there holding it down and running things. Just landed and good to get all my girl’s settled in. Now, I gotta go satisfy my own appetite.. Iron Paradise, here I come. #EveryoneGetsFed #DaddysGottaGoToWork #ChivalryIsToughOnTheKnees
“Me encargaré de esto. Mamá Lauren Hashian tiene sus manos amamantando/alimentando a la bebé Tia, así que voy a alimentar a mamá con su cena. El placer es mío. Mucho respeto a ella y a todas las mamás que están ahí haciendo que todo funcione”, escribió el exluchador de 46 años.
“Acabo de aterrizar y es bueno tener a mis chicas instaladas. Ahora, voy a satisfacer mi propio apetito”, agregó.
Con calificativos como “el hombre perfecto” y “una joya de esposo”, los millones de fans que “The Rock” tiene en redes sociales celebraron su gesto.
“The Rock” es papá de tres niñas, Simone Alexandra de una relación anterior y Jasmine Lia y Tiana Gia, con Hashian.
De hecho hace solo unos meses compartió una conmovedora foto con su hija recién nacida.
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer – watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia – like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson🌺 #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE