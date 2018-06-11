Video: Claudia Galván ataca a Chiquis Rivera con lluvia de insultos

Claudia Galván quiere seguir figurando en los medios y recientemente lanzó un video donde ataca con vulgaridades a Chiquis Rivera. Fue en Snapchat donde la ex de Lorenzo Méndez compartió el video donde aparece con una compañera “stripper”.
“Yo quiero que ustedes oigan de una p**che mujer como yo que se toma para ser una stripper”, dice Galván.
“Huevos… estilo…”, dice la amiga de Claudia antes de interceder y decir, “y p**che cuerpo cab***s”.
“Aunque sea hija de Jenni Rivera vale p*** ve**a. No tiene lo que se debe de tener para ser mujer, stripper, p**a, o cantante….”, continuó Galván con sus vulgaridades.
¡Mira el video aquí, pero te advertimos que es un lenguaje muy fuerte!
Esta bien ardida la stripper maybe because of the song and @chiquisoficial and @lorenzomendez7 are getting so much attention and she don’t have an IG or followers!! She’s obsessed with making thier life hell!!! No será photoshop pero cuántas lipos son pendija se te olvida que tu también eras gorda!!! #hater #cyber #bully #cyberpunk #cyberbullying #getoveryourself #ardida @damavenenosa @sueltalasopatv @elgordoylaflaca @buenosdiasfamilia @sisoysaid @chamonic @nelssie_carrillo @wannabechiquis
Mientras Galván le tira a Chiquis, esta última y su novio Lorenzo se encuentran en México promocionando su dueto, “Amándote”.
En una reciente publicación en Instagram, Chiquis celebró el Día de los mejores amigos con un bello mensaje para Méndez.
“No hay nadie más que me haga reír como tú. Nunca hay un momento aburrido cuando estoy contigo, aunque estemos peleando. Gracias por cada etapa que hemos vivido juntos, aunque haya dolido, porque me enseño mucho de mi y como apreciar lo que tenemos”, escribió Rivera.
In honor of #NationalBestfriendDay I tag my #bestie @lorenzomendez7 ❤️👫😍 You be gettin’ on my last nerves, because you LOVE to press my buttons, but there is no one that makes me laugh the way you do. There is never a dull moment when I’m with you, even when we’re fighting lol 🤣🙈 Thank you! Thank you for every single stage we’ve lived together, even if it hurt, because it’s taught me so much about myself and how to appreciate what we have. Anyways, enough of all this mushy stuff! Happy best friend day, dick! 🙃😉 I love you! ❤️😘 #ChiZo #Amándote