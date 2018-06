El bolígrafo de Trump que Kim Jong-un no quiso utilizar para firmar el acuerdo

N. Korean official wiped the two official Signing pen for Kim, then at the last minute Kim Yo Jong his sister pulled out her own per to use instead of the one provided. Kim used that and back it went in her blazer.

(Afraid of Trans dermal Poisoning , Fingerprint/DNA Harvesting?) pic.twitter.com/G7P6lwS4Hp

— Edward (@DonKlericuzio) June 12, 2018