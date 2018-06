Con minuto de silencio, legisladores y activistas exigen cese a separación de familias

"No great country should be separating children, babies from their mothers. History will not be kind to us. We need to find a way to learn from history. People can protest. They can get in the streets. They can turn the country around." — @repjohnlewis pic.twitter.com/VMu2uh7T2r

— Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein🙅🏽‍♀️ 🇧🇧 (@IBJIYONGI) June 13, 2018