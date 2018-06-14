FOTOS: Le damos la bienvenida al Mundial con la bella modelo rusa Vita Sidorkina

Angelical y futbolera, Vitalina Sidorkina no iba a pasar por alto un evento monumental como la Copa Mundial de la FIFA en su natal Rusia, y celebró la justa del orbe con una sesión para la edición de junio de GQ México en la que
luce espectacular captada por la cámara del fotógrafo Greg Lotus.
Y quien mejor que esta hermosura ojiazul, quien ha destacado en sus trabajos para Victoria’s Secret, para darle la bienvenida al Mundial.
Everyone who knows me or has followed me for long enough, has probably noticed that my weight changes. I have been up and down 10kilos, and no matter what number I would see on my scale, I never felt satisfied. With all of the body shaming in the industry and on the internet, I have been personally going through a hard time accepting myself. For 10years of modeling, it seemed like I was convinced that I was never fitting a standard! For the last year, I have been working on refocusing myself on my personal well being and health. I completely changed my mentality, no longer punishing myself for enjoying life…as I would before and have started to be more kind to my body. Going from overtraining myself every single day for 2-3 hours, to now doing workouts every other day for 1.5hours; going from starving myself and not having healthy attitude toward food, to now seeing food as a source of energy and naturally making healthier choices. With all this being said – shooting SI this year has been VERY special to me as i appeared in my very own HEALTHY, STRONG shape! It was kind of a reward for the battle that I took a chance to complete. For all young models and all women in general-remember there is no career or money that can be more important than your physical and mental health🙏🏻🥑❤ #vitasidorkina #justsaying #feltlikeiwantedtotellthat