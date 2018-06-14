FOTOS: Le damos la bienvenida al Mundial con la bella modelo rusa Vita Sidorkina

So excited to be on the cover of @gqmexico June 2018, in the special World cup issue photographed by @greglotusfoto styled by @fernandocarrillo___ ❤️ Очень рада появиться на обложке @gqmexico посвящённой Чемпионату Мира по футболу в России🇷🇺⚽️ #чемпионатмира2018

A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito 🌸 (@vitasidorkina) on May 25, 2018 at 7:26am PDT