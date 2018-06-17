Deja que ella te ayuda a ponerte en forma

Forever craving these bowls! 🍓 If you have a sweet tooth, consider replacing a bowl of ice cream with an açaí bowl- you’ll get the same satisfaction from the natural sugars, but it will come with so many health benefits as well! 👌🏼 Here are just a few of the good deeds açaí can do for your health: – 🍌Boosts the immune system – 🍌Has anti-aging effects – 🍌Promotes heart health- 🍌Helps with weight loss – 🍌Promotes healthy digestion – 🍌Improves cellular health – 🍌Boosts energy – Leave a comment telling me YOUR favorite hot weather treat! ☀️ – – – – #acaibowl #smoothiebowl #healthy #healthyfood #happy #foodie

A post shared by Courtney Tailor (@courtneytailor) on Jun 7, 2018 at 11:31am PDT