Los papitos famosos más consentidos este Día del Padre

Today has an entirely different meaning to me than I did when I first became a father to Tashi and then my Ella Bella. It’s an incredible responsibility, and one I have always treasured. But as I grow older and proudly watch them doing the same, not only are my kids my pride and joy and number one priority – now they also motivate me. Every day, Tashi and Ella make me a better dad and a better person. Being a father is the greatest job in the world, more than any career I could have dreamed of as a kid. To all the fathers out there, never stop trying to be the best. I don’t. #HappyFathersDay

