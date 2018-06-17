Los papitos famosos más consentidos este Día del Padre

Alex Rodríguez y Jennifer Lopez.
Por: Redacción

Este domingo se celebró el Día del Padre y los famosos no lo olvidaron. Agradeciendo, recordando o simplemente fundidos en un abrazo con sus seres queridos, los papitos del espectáculo dejaron ver a sus seguidores un poco de su intimidad.

“Ser papá es la labor más grande del mundo, mejor que cualquier carrera que pude haber soñado de niño. Para todos los padres, nunca paren de dar lo mejor, yo no lo hago”, escribió Alex Rodríguez, quien fue agasajado por Jennifer López y sus hijas.

Kim Kardashian recordó a su padre, Robert, con bellas palabras: “Feliz Día del padre para el mejor papá del mundo. Te extraño demasiado”.

Kim también tuvo palabras para el padre de sus hijas, Kanye West: “Feliz Día del padre amor. ¡Gracias por ser tan buen papá para mis bebés! ¡Un saludo para todos los papás maravillosos!”

Happy Father’s Day babe. Thanks for being such a good dad to our babies! Shout out to all of the amazing dads out there! 💕

Más famosos compartieron sus felicitaciones:

Chiquis Rivera a Lorenzo Méndez

Galilea Montijo

Jacky Bracamontes

Felicitando al abuelo Pai por el día del padre! @profebraca

William Levy

Cristiano Ronaldo

Parabéns meu querido filho! Estas a ficar um homem!👏🏽8️⃣🎂❤️

Alejandro y Vicente Fernández

Felicidades a todos, hoy y siempre.

 

 

