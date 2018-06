Tiene cabellera imposible de peinar y en redes la apodan “Baby Einstein”

Mom always says: #selflove should always be your #firstlove and your #lastlove … also, #hairlove is a THING! —Einstein 2.0 #uncombablehairsyndrome #love #hair #bodypositive #bedifferent #toddlerfashion #thisisthelife #messyhair #dontcare #raisingawareness #smile

A post shared by Einstein 2.0 (@baby_einstein_2.0) on Jun 13, 2018 at 3:38pm PDT