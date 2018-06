Video de NPS muestra lo que ha sucedido en el volcán Kilauea de Hawaii desde abril

#Kilauea #Fissure8 vigor increased overnight. Spattering built up sides of #cindercone. #Lava channel runs very full with numerous slow-moving overflows that build up channel levees. https://t.co/fXSpF9YxwX pic.twitter.com/OBnxQ5iQXi

— USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) June 19, 2018