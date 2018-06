Siguen en pie masivas protestas contra “cárceles para bebés” en todo el país

When pressure is working, ramp it UP.

The minute after the EO, thousands of kids will still be separated from their families. Babies still in jail. Stephen Miller still in the White House. https://t.co/q8VouJ3H96 protests are STILL ON—let's take this fight to the next level. pic.twitter.com/EveTPVrufV

— Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 20, 2018