Policía arresta a cerca de 600 manifestantes en edificio del Senado

I was just arrested with 500+ women and @WomensMarch to say @RealDonaldTrump’s cruel zero-tolerance policy will not continue. Not in our country. Not in our name.

June 30 we’re putting ourselves in the street again.

Join us. https://t.co/DdRHeFtTTr pic.twitter.com/P9uK0Z1Zay

— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) June 28, 2018