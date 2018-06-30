Series y películas que dejarás de ver en HBO now

Se acaba el mes y con el la rotación de algunas series y películas

A diferencias de otros servidores de streaming tv, HBO now, limita sus fechas de expiración de algunas producciones, por lo que no lo hace durante lo corrido del mes, sino en el último día del mes. En este caso el sábado 30 de junio dejarán de hacer parte de la rotación.

(500) Days of Summer

2 Fast 2 Furious

A United Kingdom

The Box

Bratz: The Movie

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Fast & Furious

The Fast and the Furious

The Fate of the Furious

The Great Wall

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Hoosiers

The Hours

I Love You, Beth Cooper

Into the Blue

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Kong: Skull Island

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Role Models

Species

Species II

The Informant!

The Purge: Election Year

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Warcraft

Esta selección está pensada para Estados Unidos. Los servidores de streaming tv no ofrecen los mismos contenidos en todos los países.