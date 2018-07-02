Modelo Melyssa Ford sobrevive de milagro tras horrible accidente

La modelo estadounidense Melyssa Ford sufrió un aparatoso accidente automovilístico que le dejó una fractura de cráneo y un sangrado en el cerebro, tras chocar con un camión de 18 neumáticos, según dio a conocer Essence.
Fueron los propios amigos de Melyssa, incluyendo a Claudia Jordan, su excompañera de reparto de ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’, quienes revelaron algunos detalles del terrible accidente que sufrió Ford a través de las redes sociales, asegurando que el vehículo en el que viajaba dio varias vueltas sobre el pavimento terminando con las llantas hacia arriba.
“Es una pena que tenga que hacer esto para que la gente sepa la gravedad del accidente de @melyssaford (primero obtuve su permiso), pero aquí está.
“Ella estuvo involucrada en un horrible accidente que podría haberle quitado la vida fácilmente. En realidad es un milagro que haya sobrevivido. Ella está herida, pero ni siquiera recuerda esto ya que tiene una gran herida en la cabeza y sangre en el cerebro”, escribió Jordan en su cuenta de Instagram junto a una foto del percance.
It’s a shame I have to do this to let folks know the seriousness of @melyssaford ‘s accident (I got her permission first) but here it is. She was involved in a horrific accident that could have easily taken her life. It’s actually a miracle she survived. She’s injured FOR REAL. She doesn’t even remember this as she has a huge gash in her head and blood on the brain. This was sent to me by a Good Samaritan that didn’t know who he was helping but once he saw the story online he contacted me knowing we’re friends and he was following me. If anyone was a witness to this accident please inbox me any information you may have. As you can imagine Melyssa doesn’t remember much so I’m hoping witnesses will come forward and assist in putting the pieces back together. She was hit by an 18 wheeler. Respect to @manifesting_mary who was the first one to check folks for the poor taste “jokes”. The internet emboldens cowards… it also can shut em down as well. Everyone please send love and prayers to our friend @melyssaford 🙌🏾🙏🏽
La exestrella de ‘Bravo’s Blood’, ‘Sweat & Heels’ y actual coanfitriona del podcast Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored afortunadamente llevaba puesto el cinturón de seguridad, lo que le salvó la vida
“Mel tiene una herida abierta de 10 pulgadas que tuvo que ser cerrada quirúrgicamente con grapas y puntadas. La vida es corta y por eso esparce amor. Te amo @melyssaford y me alegra que sigas aquí con nosotros“, posteó su también amiga Maryam Iman, mientras la policía continúa con las investigaciones.
POR: Jorge Marrón
Just yesterday my best friend/adopted big sister @melyssaford Got clipped by an 18 wheeler…her jeep flipped three times. Thank god she was wearing her seatbelt but sustained serious head inquiries. She fractured her skull as well as a concussion and bleeding in her brain. Seeing you in the hospital bed reminded how short life is and how fast things can happen. Driving home yesterday from the hospital completely choked me up. It’s a blessing you are still here with us. However I’m absolutely disgusted by the lack of sensitivity and ignorant comments being made on instagram. This is not a joke. She is beyond lucky to be alive. Nothing is fucking funny about someone getting in a car accident. Mel has an 10 inch open wound that had to be surgically closed with staples and stitches and several abrasions on her body. Life is short and so please spread love. Please only send my friend love and healing during this time. Hug your loved ones and hold them close ❤️ love you @melyssaford and I’m glad you’re still here with us.