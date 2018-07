Este entrenador nos dice porqué no debemos tomar licuados de proteinas

#mentalhealth • A recent meta-analysis of 33 random controlled trials suggests that resistance training (weight training) was associated with a 45% reduction in multiple depressive symptoms. • I regularly talk about exercising for positive reasons, not negative reasons like weight loss, or having a negative body image. • Focus on all the amazing positive benefits you get from exercising, it will mean it becomes a way of life, rather than something you do in the short term. • Study: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/article-abstract/2680311 • #depression #exercise

A post shared by Max Lowery (@max.lowery) on May 23, 2018 at 11:10am PDT