Apagan incendio en Griffith Park que quemó algunos vehículos

While some of us were complaining of the nearly 100 degree heat, @LAFD firefighters were out there battling a brush fire in the Griffith Park area. Can you imagine the conditions they were dealing with? On behalf of all Angelenos, thank you for your brave work out there 👍 pic.twitter.com/R5sXCjd0ca

— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 11, 2018