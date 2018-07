Ternura: Vestida como la Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot visitó un hospital de niños

I hate when I smile at a stranger and all they do is scowl in return like I'm trying to spread positivity you lil shit 🙄🙄🙄 #ww84 #galgadot #galgadotfan #wonderwoman #dianaprince #justiceleague #fastandfurious #giseleyashar #womenempowerment #likeagal #girlcrush #girlpower #wondergal #dcomics #dccinematicuniverse #dcextendeduniverse #batmanvsuperman #reebok #chrispine #stevetrevor #wondertrev

A post shared by gal means everything 💞 (@gayforgalgadot) on Jul 10, 2018 at 10:41am PDT