Fotos: La excantante Kerry Katona presume su torneada figura a los 37 años

Feeling fitter… and sooo much more toned and ripped!! Thank you @holisticbootcamp @sallyharding25 🙏🙏 but most of all I know exactly what I want in life and I’m looking forward to getting it!! 💪💪💪👍👍😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Jul 15, 2018 at 4:11am PDT