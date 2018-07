Repartidor de pizza ecuatoriano detenido por “La Migra” en NY será liberado esta noche

STATEMENT: In response to the immediate release of Pablo Villavicencio as ordered by a federal judge, Javier Guzman, LI organizer said:

“We are ecstatic that Pablo, Sandra, and their daughters have finally won justice and will be back together again.“ #FreePablo pic.twitter.com/O2e9MOKEpY

— Make the Road NY (@MaketheRoadNY) July 24, 2018