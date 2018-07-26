Niña nigeriana asombra por su belleza y la apodan como “la más guapa del mundo”

En Instagram se han viralizado las fotografías de un fotógrafo profesional llamado Mofe Bamuyiwa, quien ha retratado a una pequeña que ha sido catalogada como “la niña nigeriana más guapa del mundo“.
Mofe es originario de Lagos, Nigeria, y se topó con tres pequeñas hermanas, a quien decidió hacerles un estudio fotográfico. Pero una de las niñas, Jare, de 5 años, le llamó mucho más la atención y decidió hacerle una sesión a ella sola y de esta salieron las imágenes que se han vuelto virales.
"All I can see is a powerful woman"
“¡Oh, sí, es humana! ¡También es un ángel!”, es lo que Bamuyiwa escribió en su post de Instagram. En una entrevista para Yahoo indicó que con Jare tenía la intención de ilustrar la relación entre lo infantil y la madurez mediante la imagen transmitida por esta pequeña. Y lo logró a la perfección.
Oh yes she's human ! She's also an angel ! "J A R E " I want to portray the interception between her childhood and adulthood so both stay timeless ! I could have made her smile and make her laugh out loud but I put her in their natural moments for us to see through their eyes ! Posing them as adults ! Was my trick to create it a timeless portrait ! J A R E , when you clock 21 remember to do same pose and style
Los usuarios de Instagram han calificado a la niña como “preciosa”, “absolutamente maravillosa” y como “la nueva Barbie”.
J A R E @the_j3_sisters CHILDREN ARE A GIFT FROM HEAVEN. I'm pretty excited and elated about my new style of child portraiture . Before I thought of Photographing the @the_j3_sisters , I have had frivolous ideas of how I can make artsy portraits of kids And do away from the norm . The opportunity came and I had to take a bold step to express my ideas of how I want to take portraits of kids. I want to portray the interception between her childhood and adulthood so both stay timeless !
“Todo lo que quiero es que la gente conozca el potencial de Jare… Quiero que la foto le transmita cosas cuando sea adulta”, indicó este fotógrafo, asegurando que Jare no es una modelo profesional pero que destaca, al igual que sus hermanas, por sus rasgos físicos tan llamativos y sobre todo, por su fuerte personalidad.