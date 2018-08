VIDEO: Meteorólogos se asombran con la fuerza del tornado de fuego en California

The Nevada County type 3 strike team is battling the Carr Fire in (Shasta County). Here is a video of the Peardale Chicago Park Fire engine getting real close to a fire whirl. The team has been conducting structure defense and back burns to safe as many homes as possible.🔥 @firefighters_daily @grassvalleyfirefighters @nevadacountyconsolidatedfire @nevadacityfire @pcpfire • • • • • • #CarrFire #NevadaCounty #striketeam #shastacounty #fire #firefight #pcpfire #OphirHillFire #NCCFire #NevadaCityFire #HigginsFire #Fireengines #calfire #firewhirl #Extremefirebehavior #firelife #firemen #gobig #fighter #gohard #fastmovingfire #wildfire #wildlandfire #chiansaw #firedept #grassvalleyfire #nevadacountyconsolidatedfire #wildfires2018 #fireseason #structurefire

A post shared by Peardale Chicago Park FPD🔥 (@pcpfire) on Jul 26, 2018 at 8:41pm PDT