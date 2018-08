Usaba un vibrador 6 veces al día y terminó por “romper” su vagina

I’m sure you’re familiar with the term “f*ckboy”… . But in the unlikely event you aren’t – you beautiful, untainted soul, you – a f*ckboy is essentially a guy who strings you along for shallow reasons; like entertainment when he’s home alone wanking (also known as the 2am “U up? 🍆" text), ego fulfillment when he needs a reminder of how big his dick is (though it’s almost always comically small), and sex (which tends to be *just* good enough to keep you hanging for more). He also typically has around half a dozen girls on the go at any one time, because his tiny brain is easily bored, much like his tiny penis. . So, how does one beat such a player at his own game? After a month of mildly awful to pitifully unsatisfying Tinder dates, the logical answer seemed to be, by becoming a f*ckgirl myself… . 👉👉👉READ the rest of my hilariously relatable weekly column on my former life as a f*ckgirl on @mamamiaaus by hitting the link in my bio.

