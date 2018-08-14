Fotos: Reese Witherspoon tiene una ‘doble’, y esta vez no se trata de su hija Ava

Desde que la primogénita de Reese Witherspoon y su ex Ryan Phillippe comenzara a incrementar su perfil mediático, el impresionante parecido que existen entre la joven y la famosa actriz se ha convertido en uno de los temas de conversación favoritos de sus respectivos seguidores en las redes sociales, ya que muchos opinan que más que madre e hija parecen gemelas idénticas.
Sin embargo, Ava -de 18 años- no es el único ‘doppelgänger’ de la intérprete, ya que ella misma se ha encargado de presentar ahora a través de su Instagram a otro más con quien encima no guarda ningún parentesco. Se trata de Marilee Lessley y, en su caso, las semejanzas que existen entre Reese y ella, en especial en la forma de su rostro o de su barbilla puntiaguda, ha dado pie a una fructífera carrera como doble de la estrella de Hollywood.
“Bueno chicos, quería presentarles a alguien que lleva años trabajando conmigo. Esta es Marilee, ¿a qué nos parecemos?“, ha explicado emocionada la actriz en un vídeo junto a su colaboradora habitual, que no duda en darle la razón: “Sí, sí que nos parecemos, sin duda“.
Las dos mujeres, que en la grabación aparecen vestidas iguales y con sus largas melenas rubias peinadas en un estilo muy similar, han desplegado varias poses para la cámara con el objetivo de demostrar que, dependiendo del ángulo, pueden resultar muy difícil diferenciarlas.
Su larga colaboración comenzó cuando ambas coincidieron en el set de ‘ Legally Blonde’, como ha recordado Reese, y se ha alargado en el tiempo hasta el rodaje de la segunda temporada de la serie ‘Big Little Lies’, en la que previsiblemente Marilee se encargará de sustituir a la actriz en la grabación de las escenas más arriesgadas, tanto en el sentido más literal como metafórico.
Mira aquí más fotos de Marilee:
