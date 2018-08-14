Fotos: Reese Witherspoon tiene una ‘doble’, y esta vez no se trata de su hija Ava

La actriz ha presentado en Instagram a su otra 'gemela': Marilee Lessley, su doble desde que rodara ‘Legally Blonde’
Marilee Lessley y Reese Witherspoon.
Foto: Instagram
Por: Showbiz

Desde que la primogénita de Reese Witherspoon y su ex Ryan Phillippe comenzara a incrementar su perfil mediático, el impresionante parecido que existen entre la joven y la famosa actriz se ha convertido en uno de los temas de conversación favoritos de sus respectivos seguidores en las redes sociales, ya que muchos opinan que más que madre e hija parecen gemelas idénticas.

Sin embargo, Ava -de 18 años- no es el único ‘doppelgänger’ de la intérprete, ya que ella misma se ha encargado de presentar ahora a través de su Instagram a otro más con quien encima no guarda ningún parentesco. Se trata de Marilee Lessley y, en su caso, las semejanzas que existen entre Reese y ella, en especial en la forma de su rostro o de su barbilla puntiaguda, ha dado pie a una fructífera carrera como doble de la estrella de Hollywood.

Bueno chicos, quería presentarles a alguien que lleva años trabajando conmigo. Esta es Marilee, ¿a qué nos parecemos?“, ha explicado emocionada la actriz en un vídeo junto a su colaboradora habitual, que no duda en darle la razón: “Sí, sí que nos parecemos, sin duda“.

Meet Marilee! She has been my double in 5 movies and now she is helping out on #BigLittleLies! Don’t we look alike?! 👯‍♀️

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Las dos mujeres, que en la grabación aparecen vestidas iguales y con sus largas melenas rubias peinadas en un estilo muy similar, han desplegado varias poses para la cámara con el objetivo de demostrar que, dependiendo del ángulo, pueden resultar muy difícil diferenciarlas.

Su larga colaboración comenzó cuando ambas coincidieron en el set de ‘ Legally Blonde’, como ha recordado Reese, y se ha alargado en el tiempo hasta el rodaje de la segunda temporada de la serie ‘Big Little Lies’, en la que previsiblemente Marilee se encargará de sustituir a la actriz en la grabación de las escenas más arriesgadas, tanto en el sentido más literal como metafórico.

Mira aquí más fotos de Marilee:

Ya know what I love about being an #entreprenuer ? I get to make choices…I get to call the shots. That includes choosing who I work with. These two people beside me in this pic are my #sweetheart and my mother, and they're not only my #businesspartners but my BFF's!!!

A post shared by Marilee Lessley (@marileelessley) on

Photo credit: @shandaphotography Have you ever struggled with self worth? 🤔Ever felt like you just weren't good enough? Maybe you felt like you didn't look good enough, didn't feel as if you fit in. (If you haven't, still read to the end!) I must admit, I have been guilty of this too much in my life. 💔For a long time I looked in the mirror and didn't like who I saw staring back at me. I heard something this year that really resonated. I was introduced to the concept "F.L.Y." Which stands for "First Love Yourself". Ya see, I use to feel that if I actually loved who I was that it was improper and just sounded wierd. Maybe it was my mid-southern upbringing… who knows where that belief came from. I learned however that loving yourself makes you indestructible. You heard me. 🔥INDESTRUCTIBLE! When I had this breakthrough it was like I finally felt comfortable in my own skin, whether I had makeup on or not, whether I was at my "ideal" weight or not… it was like I finally found myself. It took a while though. If you have found yourself in this funk make me a promise right here, right now. Promise me that you will do something RIGHT NOW that is for you. Whether you go make yourself a cup of tea and relax or take a relaxing bath, or meditiation…Do something for you. God made you, and he didn't make any junk. You are strong, you are beautiful, and you have Purpose. IF you are not struggling with these things, know that people all around us are. What can you do to lift someone up around you? Who can you compliment, or share a kind thought or word? You could be helping a mindshift and breakthrough that could change generations. So what are you waiting for? Go spread some goodness in the world 🌎❤️ #firstloveyourself #mompreneur #yourbeautiful #acceptance #2018goals

A post shared by Marilee Lessley (@marileelessley) on

