Si sigues esta cuenta en Instagram, estás poniendo en riesgo tu vida

El siguiente caso debería poner en alerta a todos esos que andan “cazando” influencers en las redes sociales, particularmente en Instagram, ya que es ejemplo de que no todo lo que ves publicado en dicha red social por este tipo de personajes es tan bueno como aparenta serlo.
Desde hace algunos meses, Johnna Holmgren se convirtió en una estrella en Instagram, gracias a su cuenta conocida como Fox Meets Bear, en donde esta mujer narra cómo es su vida en Minnesota al lado de su esposo Max, un artista, y de sus tres hijas, justo en medio de un bosque, en donde prácticamente se dedican a hacer artesanías y a buscar comida que luego cocinarán y cuyas recetas y resultados los comparten mediante este medio.
En poco tiempo, Johnna logró un boom de más de 132,000 seguidores de todo el mundo, lo cual fue aprovechado por ella y por una casa editorial, quienes le propusieron hacer un libro con sus propias recetas originales, el cual hace poco salió a la venta bajo el nombre de “Tales forma a Forager’s Kitchen”.
Sin embargo, el éxito les duró poco, ya que alguno de los lectores así como expertos en el tema advirtieron que algunas de las recetas son peligrosas e incluso, algunas podrían provocar la muerte, ya que varias de ellas usan como ingrediente principal setas recogidas en el bosque, las cuales Johnna recomienda comer en crudo.
Los expertos indican que no es muy recomendable comer hongos silvestres, pues se pueden confundir con otras especies y muchos de estos pueden llegar a ser mortales. Lo mismo sucede con las bayas que ella también recomienda cocinar.
La casa editorial ha decidido retirar del mercado el libro e incluso, ofreció devolverles su dinero a quienes lo compraron.