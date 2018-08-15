Lleva sin depilarse todo un año para dar mensaje sobre la belleza femenina

regram from & photo by @zuzakrajewska _________________________________ Do projektu #sexedpl i na zaproszenie od @anja_rubik DZIĘKUJĘ! _________________________________ For the project and invitation from @anja_rubik THANK YOU! _________________________________ #bodyhairmovement #soniacytrowska #educate #edukacja #bodypositive #cialopozytyw #warszawa #lastsaturday #bodyhairmodel #bodyhairmodeling

A post shared by Sonia (@bodyhairmovement) on Jun 26, 2018 at 9:46am PDT