Lleva sin depilarse todo un año para dar mensaje sobre la belleza femenina

Sonia Cytrowska es una mujer polaca de 28 años, quien desde hace algún tiempo decidió llevar un mensaje inspirador y de esperanza a través de Instagram a todas aquellas mujeres que día con día sufren para cumplir con los cánones de belleza, en particular la depilación.
Sonia ha contado que ella ha tenido que depilarse desde los 12 años, debido a la inseguridad que le causaba el ver a modelos sin ningún vello en todas las publicidades que había en las revistas.
regram from & photo by @zuzakrajewska _________________________________ Do projektu #sexedpl i na zaproszenie od @anja_rubik DZIĘKUJĘ! _________________________________ For the project and invitation from @anja_rubik THANK YOU! _________________________________ #bodyhairmovement #soniacytrowska #educate #edukacja #bodypositive #cialopozytyw #warszawa #lastsaturday #bodyhairmodel #bodyhairmodeling
Sin embargo, desde hace un año decidió ponerle alto al uso de rasuradoras y ceras sobre su cuerpo y abrió un perfil en Instagram llamado body hair movement en donde comparte fotografías de cómo se ven distintas partes de su cuerpo ahora que ha decidido no volver a depilarse.
Some time ago I gave myself a word that I won't remove my bodyhair unless I will know that shaving them is entirely my decision. I wanted to stop ads brainwashing my mind & give up thinking "I should shave because everyone is doing this". This is my task list which I made to achieve my goal: -get to know how my body hair will look without any interference, – reach the acceptance to all my body hair while looking in the mirror, – stop being ashamed in front of the others, even if they whisper and stare at me, – be free from need to explain "oh it's just project, I know it looks terrible/unsexy/masculine/etc. It's temporary you know", – be free from belief that I have to fulfill someone's expectation about my appearance, – and finally be free from fear that others will reject me if they will know how I REALLY look like. I knew I will need some time to do my job. It's been more than a year now! ⏳ How about your hairy journey Dear Woman? How do you feel about being unshaved? What do you think about other hairy women? Maybe you want add some items to the list? 💚 *second pic is without any filter #goals #bodyhair #bodyhairdontcare #acceptance #challenge #bodyhairmovement #natural #realme #hairywoman #naturalwoman #stopshaving #bodyacceptance #societystandards #beauty #beautystandards #questioning #finding #thetruth #realwoman #nofilter #poland #wgdyni #niegolesie #natura #kobieta #wyzwanie #cel #akceptacja #cialo #naturalne
“El movimiento del vello corporal (body hair movement) es de mujeres que no se han afeitado el cuerpo en un proyecto conjunto conmigo. Las mismas mujeres pensaron que sería fácil, pero se asustaron de la reacción de su pareja. Han abandonado la meta de aceptar su cuerpo natural para mantenerse en contacto con las personas que los aman”, indicó Cytrowska.
I want to say I AM SORRY!! I noticed that I was making spam to you with this HOW MANY likes I get or HOW MANY people starts following me. I feel that counting likes is pointless and waste of time, cause I know that there are people watching me and my project in absolute silence. Followers doesn't tell me if I do impact on my "target group", because my followers are mostly men… and my wish was to get in touch with WOMEN who are ready to rethink subject "my natural body" and to say them: "Your bodyhair is ok! Tell me, what do you feel about your body? Are you sure that what you feel is 100% yours? Maybe it comes from media? Maybe someone told you that you should be ashamed of your natural look? Please consider it with yourself." Looking at the numbers of likes and followers didn't make me more happy. I wasn't focused at my REAL PURPOSE of this movement, #bodyhairmovement Now I want to show you my last body part with hair. It's my back. I know that lot of womem has it and they feel less feminine. You don't have to. It's NORMAL. Maybe media doesn't show it, but it is still normal 😉 It's good to be back again ☺ Hope to see you soon! 💖 #hairybody #hairywoman #naturalwoman #back #hairyback #sorry #stopcounting #bodyhairdontcare #iamback #noshave #beyourself #nofilter #effyourbeautystandards #effyourbodystandards #bodypositive #feminine #feminist #feminism #womenpower #niegolesie #feministka #feminizm #kochamsiebie #akceptacja #nieliczlajkow #polishwoman #naturalnakobieta #wgdyni #powerfromplants
“A mi esposo, a quien ‘no me gustaba así’, no intentó divorciarse de mí, y decidió cambiar sus estándares de belleza y tratar estos cambios como desafíos”, agregó.
Big day today! Poczułam się dziś gotowa aby przywdziać czerwień ust. Mam ją zarezerwowaną jedynie na naprawdę dobre dni 😀 Od grudnia nie było dla niej miejsca w moim wizerunku… Od tamtego czasu pracuję nad krzywdzącym przekonaniem, że jestem mniej kobieca przez to, że mam włosy na ciele. Efekty tej pracy cieszą mnie bardzo! Jest mi coraz lepiej we własnej skórze 😊 tej podkreślonej też 💋 — Big day today! I felt ready to wear red lips. I have reserved it only for really good days 😀 Since December, there has been no place for them in my image … Since then I've been working on the harming belief that I'm less feminine because I have hair on my body. The effects of this work enjoy me very much! I am getting better in my own skin 😊 with some extras like makeup too 💋 #redlips #selfconfidence #nofilter #loveyourself #wgdyni #polishgirl #bodypositive #hairygirl #proud #hairyarmpits #hairyarmpit #hairywoman #hairybody #wysokieobcasy #bigday