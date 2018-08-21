Video: Alex Rodríguez se babea por Jennifer López en los MTV VMAs

Alex Rodríguez está bien enchulado.
El expelotero dejó ver su encanto por la “Diva de El Bronx” anoche en los MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), antes de que esta recibiera el trofeo Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
Las cámaras captaron la reacción de Rodríguez luego de que Jennifer López movió su trasero en el escenario. Posteriormente, su cómica expresión se convirtió en una sensación en internet.
Durante tempranas horas de esta mañana, Rodríguez compartió en su Instagram un extracto de lo que fueron los ensayos de la presentación de su amada en los VMAs.
“Las palabras no pueden expresar lo orgulloso que estoy de este increíble ícono musical y pionero. Me sentí honrado de ser su presencia esta noche, y me maravillé y continúo inspirándome en ella todos los días. Felicidades a uno de los artistas más dotados y trabajadores de esta y cualquier generación”, fue parte del extenso mensaje que escribió el exjugador en la publicación.
What an amazing night for @jlo tonight at the @mtv #VMA! A celebration of her amazing career, culminating with the presentation of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for lifetime achievement, and punctuated by a magnificent performance on stage! . . What you saw on TV tonight was the result of a monthlong journey that began in the Bronx, tore through Brooklyn and landed at Radio City Music Hall in midtown Manhattan. . . The concept for this 10 minutes of pure magic originated during a car ride following a Yankees game. A month later, it evolved into the massive production that you witnessed tonight. Here’s a small glimpse of that journey. . . To be successful, you need to surround yourself with a great team, and Jennifer certainly has that. I’ve been privileged to get to know some of these amazing people. . . It starts with her mastermind partners for the past 20+ years: Benny Medina (the visionary who brings dreams to life) and @egt239. @nappytabs, who help curate epic routines with their 24/7 work ethic. Equally tireless and talented are the @jlodancers. @j_r_o_s @teraperez. . . Of course, there’s the brilliance of music director Kim Burse. And my guy Pete Picataggio, the man behind the curtain. . . Then you add in the people who make it happen behind the scenes and the other members of Jennifer’s dream team, @lacarba, @iamshawnbarton, @steviemackey, @robzangardi, @marielhaenn, @scottbarnes68, @chrisappleton1, @tombachik and so many more. It’s a team effort and they all deserve to share in tonight’s recognition of Jennifer’s lifetime of contributions. . . Words can’t express how proud I am of this incredible musical icon and pioneer. I was honored to be her presence tonight, and marvel and continue to be inspired by her every day. Congrats to one of the most gifted and hardest-working artists of this and any generation. . . #mtv #jlo #videovanguardaward #teamworkmakesthedreamwork
El repertorio de la artista de 49 años incluyó éxitos como: ‘Waiting for Tonight’, ‘On the Floor’, ‘I Ain’t Your Mama’, ‘Dance Again’, ‘El Anillo’, ‘Booty’, ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’, ‘Get Right’ y ‘All I Have’. Su madre Guadalupe Rodríguez y sus mellizos, Maximilian y Emme, también disfrutaron del espectáculo que se llevó a cabo en el Radio City Music Hall, en Nueva York.