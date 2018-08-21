Video: Alex Rodríguez se babea por Jennifer López en los MTV VMAs

What an amazing night for @jlo tonight at the @mtv #VMA! A celebration of her amazing career, culminating with the presentation of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for lifetime achievement, and punctuated by a magnificent performance on stage! . . What you saw on TV tonight was the result of a monthlong journey that began in the Bronx, tore through Brooklyn and landed at Radio City Music Hall in midtown Manhattan. . . The concept for this 10 minutes of pure magic originated during a car ride following a Yankees game. A month later, it evolved into the massive production that you witnessed tonight. Here’s a small glimpse of that journey. . . To be successful, you need to surround yourself with a great team, and Jennifer certainly has that. I’ve been privileged to get to know some of these amazing people. . . It starts with her mastermind partners for the past 20+ years: Benny Medina (the visionary who brings dreams to life) and @egt239. @nappytabs, who help curate epic routines with their 24/7 work ethic. Equally tireless and talented are the @jlodancers. @j_r_o_s @teraperez. . . Of course, there’s the brilliance of music director Kim Burse. And my guy Pete Picataggio, the man behind the curtain. . . Then you add in the people who make it happen behind the scenes and the other members of Jennifer’s dream team, @lacarba, @iamshawnbarton, @steviemackey, @robzangardi, @marielhaenn, @scottbarnes68, @chrisappleton1, @tombachik and so many more. It’s a team effort and they all deserve to share in tonight’s recognition of Jennifer’s lifetime of contributions. . . Words can’t express how proud I am of this incredible musical icon and pioneer. I was honored to be her presence tonight, and marvel and continue to be inspired by her every day. Congrats to one of the most gifted and hardest-working artists of this and any generation. . . #mtv #jlo #videovanguardaward #teamworkmakesthedreamwork

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Aug 21, 2018 at 4:31am PDT