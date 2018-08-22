Myrka Dellanos y sus piernas de primer impacto en Instagram

2018 ••• You are a blank canvas right now. My hope is that with every choice I make beginning today, I will color the people around me, my community and my part of the world with more love, more grace, more forgiveness and more inclusiveness. • There’s something so magical and hopeful about a new beginning! For the cynics, I realize one calendar year and another are separted by one second in time. However, it brings newness to our lives and and an anticipation of better things which could be right around the corner. • I pray to have the open heart of a child but to guard it with the wisdom of Solomon. Our life springs forth from our heart and oh! how I’ve given it away in the worst of circumstances just to have it be mistreated and unappreciated. However, I will not hold on to regret but accept this beginning as the birth of something grand and exciting! I want to believe with childlike faith every single day of 2018 and marvel at what my God can do with my wholehearted surrender! • The next 364 days will be epic because God is a God of miracles and He does the unexpected and uses the forgotten time and time again! • Cheers to all of you who feel you have been left behind, forgotten, unloved or trampled on….things can change in a heartbeat! This is a time of renewed faith and renewed expectations. • Dream big my friends because in the twinkling of an eye, those 364 days will be gone and you’ll want to have used them well. • I declare God’s abundant blessings on every person who reads this and believes in second, third, fourth and a million chances! • Jude 1:2 is my verse for 2018! It says, “Relax, everything's going to be all right; rest, everything's coming together; open your hearts, Love is on the way! 🖤 Let’s do this! Who’s with me?

A post shared by M͙͛ Y͙͛ R͙͛ K͙͛ A͙͛ (@myrkadellanos) on Jan 1, 2018 at 11:44pm PST