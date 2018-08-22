Myrka Dellanos y sus piernas de primer impacto en Instagram

Myrka Dellanos, la ex presentadora de Primer Impacto, se roba las miradas en Instagram, y es que con 53 años de edad la periodista cubana americana mantiene una belleza digna de admiración.
La ex novia de Luis Miguel al igual que otras famosas como Jennifer López o Jennifer Aniston han logrado con la edad lucir aún más sexys que cuando gozaban de menor edad. El caso de JLo es uno de los más frescos ya que en la actualidad sus redes sociales combustionan cada vez que ella comparte imágenes luciendo entallados leggins durante sus horas de ejercicio.
Ante la imagen la ex presentadora recibió muchos cumplidos como el de @cokis_adleon: “Si yo tuviera ese cuerpo y esas piernas Claro que me vestiría como tú” o el @_minndyy: “Yo quiero mirarme así cuando tenga mayor de edad que bonita eres“.
Myrka por su parte nunca ha revelado de lleno cómo mantiene su figura, sin embargo se sabe que le gusta mucho caminar, puesto que en su cuenta personal de Instagram la mayoría de sus fotografías la muestran realizando entretenidas caminatas.
2018 ••• You are a blank canvas right now. My hope is that with every choice I make beginning today, I will color the people around me, my community and my part of the world with more love, more grace, more forgiveness and more inclusiveness. • There’s something so magical and hopeful about a new beginning! For the cynics, I realize one calendar year and another are separted by one second in time. However, it brings newness to our lives and and an anticipation of better things which could be right around the corner. • I pray to have the open heart of a child but to guard it with the wisdom of Solomon. Our life springs forth from our heart and oh! how I’ve given it away in the worst of circumstances just to have it be mistreated and unappreciated. However, I will not hold on to regret but accept this beginning as the birth of something grand and exciting! I want to believe with childlike faith every single day of 2018 and marvel at what my God can do with my wholehearted surrender! • The next 364 days will be epic because God is a God of miracles and He does the unexpected and uses the forgotten time and time again! • Cheers to all of you who feel you have been left behind, forgotten, unloved or trampled on….things can change in a heartbeat! This is a time of renewed faith and renewed expectations. • Dream big my friends because in the twinkling of an eye, those 364 days will be gone and you’ll want to have used them well. • I declare God’s abundant blessings on every person who reads this and believes in second, third, fourth and a million chances! • Jude 1:2 is my verse for 2018! It says, “Relax, everything's going to be all right; rest, everything's coming together; open your hearts, Love is on the way! 🖤 Let’s do this! Who’s with me?
