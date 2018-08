Mia Khalifa reta a la censura con imagenes sensuales en su Instagram

Find someone that looks at you the way @robertsandberg looks at me after I’ve forced him to take our 1,264th selfie of the night. With patience and love, but a slight gleam in the eye begging me to get in the fucking car 😂♥️ Thank you for putting up with me, min älskling ♥️🎣 #HesACatch #ThrowbackWednesday

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on Aug 1, 2018 at 10:46am PDT