Ex actriz de cine XXX, Jenna Jameson muestra cómo bajó 60 libras

No hace muchos años, Jena Jameson era la encarnación de las fantasías de millones de personas en el mundo, una estrella y productora de cine porno que encontró toda una nueva manera de ver el entretenimiento para adultos.
De eso hace bastante y hoy, como todo ser humano real, Jameson vivió en carne propia como su perfecto físico fue afectado por tres embarazos, problemas sicológicos, adicciones y depresión, lo que sin duda cobró factura.
Since I had a catastrophic (I’m being dramatic) first gym session with an injured shoulder that put me out of commission for two weeks, I’ve decided to start yoga. I always was a nay sayer when it came to yoga ( I thought it was boring and annoying). Maybe because it forces you into your own head and feelings. The quiet of it used to scare me. I now sneak onto my rooftop and enjoy morning yoga before anyone is awake. If you would have told me 5 years ago this would be me, I would have facepalmed you 😅. This darling outfit is new to my Poshmark boutique, I hope you head over and check it out and add it to your collection! Part of the proceeds go to my local women’s shelter for abused women. Link in my bio. #fitmom #mermaidpose #yoga
La actriz aseguró en una entrevista que llegó a odiarse a sí misma y a la idea de siquiera salir de casa: “Me sentía juzgada. Percibía cómo era el centro de todas las miradas. Podía escuchar la voz interior de los otros diciendo’Mierda, Jenna Jameson se echó a perder’. Todos hacemos esto, nos preocupamos demasiado por cómo nos ven los demás.
“Pero más allá de ese pensamiento superficial sentía una profunda vergüenza. Estaba decepcionada conmigo mismay preocupada por no poder bajar de peso. Durante mi adicción, era fácil mantenerse delgada. La sobriedad y el sobrepeso son cosas nuevas para mí”.
Let’s talk about the health benefits I’ve noticed since I’ve lost 63 pounds. Oddly enough I feel stronger, maybe because I’m not lugging around so much weight… but I thought I’d be weaker. I was wrong. Next, my ankles no longer hurt. I literally thought I needed to go to a podiatrist because it hurt to step down 😫. I now don’t have heart palpitations. At my heaviest (187 not pregnant) my heart would race… it scared the hell out of me. I no longer have headaches which is such a huge bonus (I suffered from migraines). #intermittentfasting has upped my mental sharpness even more. I think what I’m getting at is that I’m running like a well oiled machine. What benefits have you noticed in your body now that your #keto ? Assuming you are 😉 #ketodiet #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #ketoweightloss #bodyafterbaby #mentalhealth #bodytransformation #bodypositive
Activa en el cine porno entre 1991 y 2011, hoy a los 44 años, decidió recomponer su vida por completo con una dieta sana, equilibrada, libre de adicciones y en total sobriedad, lo que le ha llevado a rebajar 60 libras de peso.
A través de Instagram, la luminaria comparte su nuevo estilo de vida basado en una dieta cetogénica: “Hablemos del menú. Soy una de esas personas raras que no necesita variedad a la hora de comer… Ingiero lo mismo cada mañana: tres huevos duros con queso y aguacate“.
Thought I’d post a #motivationmonday #beforeandafter of my total weightloss. On the right I weight 187. On the left I’m a strong 130. I was lethargic and struggled with the easiest of tasks like walking in the beach sand with Batelli. 😞 I felt slow mentally and physically. I took the pic on the right for a body positive post I was going to do and decided against it because I felt anything but fucking positive. I’m now a little under 4 months on the #ketodiet and it’s not only given me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident. I also want to let y’all know how much your amazing support means to me. I know you loved me heavy, and now… but your journeys inspire me to keep inspiring you. Thank you for going on this journey with me. I love you guys! #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #ketotransformation #fitmom
“La comida es lo más abundante: siempre tomo ensalada de rúgula, espárragos a la plancha o calabacín acompañados de cualquier tipo de carne (por lo general, una hamburguesa o pollo también a la plancha). Cuando tengo hambre y quiero picar algo, generalmente apuesto por los frutos secos, como almendras o nueces. ¡Y eso es todo!, además mi ayuno comienza a las seis de la tarde. Bebo mucha agua hasta que me voy a dormir a las 10 de la noche”.
#transformationtuesday let’s talk about cooking! I attribute a huge amount of my weight loss success to cooking my own meals. I RARELY eat out. If you know exactly what you’re putting in your body, your more apt to be mindful of the “goodness” of the ingredients! I challenge you to try! Today I am at 130 lbs. my goal weight is 125. The before picture is 178 🤦🏼♀️ . Let’s do this together guys!!!!! #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #keto #beforeandafter
Además de recomendar alejarse de las comidas procesadas, Jameson explicó que lo más importante es la paciencia, ya que los resultados son realmente visibles después de cuatro meses, al menos así fue en su caso.