Funcionario de alto rango deja cargo tras acusar a Administración de dar espalda a estudiantes

🚨 MUST READ 🚨

Scathing resignation letter from @CFPB Student Loan Watchdog Seth Frotman to Mick Mulvaney: "Unfortunately, under your leadership, the Bureau has abandoned the very consumers it is tasked by Congress with protecting." #ProtectConsumers #DefendStudents #HigherEd pic.twitter.com/PxndMslfto

— Allied Progress (@AlliedProgress) August 27, 2018