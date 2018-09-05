Conoce a “Mojitoman”, el bartender de Cristiano Ronaldo y otras celebridades

En el mundo de las celebridades del deporte y del espectáculo hay profesionistas de fama internacional entre chiefs, estilistas, modistas, astrólogos, por mencionar solo algunos casos, pero pocos conocen a los barman de moda.
Ariel Naso, mejor conocido como “Mojitoman“, ha tomado cada vez más fama por ser el “bartender” de las grandes figuras de fútbol, otros deportes y de la farándula. Es también el “bartender” de las costas y los mares, pues atiende su peculiar negocio en Ibiza y se encarga de prepararles todo tipo de bebidas exóticas a los famosos, incluso hasta servírselas directamente en sus yates de lujo.
Algunos de sus clientes más reconocidos son Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, el piloto Nico Rosberg, Eric Dier, Dani Alves y hasta el actor Leonardo DiCaprio.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, “Mojitoman”, quien se ganó también ese mote por los mojitos que prepara, su especialidad en las bebidas, comparte una gran cantidad de fotos con las personalidades que cada año lo visitan y aquí te presentamos algunas de ellas.
