Conoce a “Mojitoman”, el bartender de Cristiano Ronaldo y otras celebridades

El famoso barman de Ibiza prepara bebidas a personalidades del mundo del deporte y la farándula en sus yates de lujo
Conoce a “Mojitoman”, el bartender de Cristiano Ronaldo y otras celebridades
Cristiano Ronaldo es uno de los famosos clientes de "Mojitoman"
Foto: Instagram
Por: Redacción

En el mundo de las celebridades del deporte y del espectáculo hay profesionistas de fama internacional entre chiefs, estilistas, modistas, astrólogos, por mencionar solo algunos casos, pero pocos conocen a los barman de moda.

Ariel Naso, mejor conocido como “Mojitoman“, ha tomado cada vez más fama por ser el “bartender” de las grandes figuras de fútbol, otros deportes y de la farándula. Es también el “bartender” de las costas y los mares, pues atiende su peculiar negocio en Ibiza y se encarga de prepararles todo tipo de bebidas exóticas a los famosos, incluso hasta servírselas directamente en sus yates de lujo.

Algunos de sus clientes más reconocidos son Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, el piloto Nico Rosberg, Eric Dier, Dani Alves y  hasta el actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, “Mojitoman”, quien se ganó también ese mote por los mojitos que prepara, su especialidad en las bebidas, comparte una gran cantidad de fotos con las personalidades que cada año lo visitan y aquí te presentamos algunas de ellas.

Congrats Mr. #cristianoronaldo #bestplayerintheworld you drink the #luckymojito it never fails #realmadrid #championsleague #superstar #cr7 #hattrick #cristiano #luckymojito #mojitodelasuerte #nonstop #uefa #fifa #soccer #futbol #champion #monstersoffutbol #thebestmojitoever #mojitomanibiza #mojitoman #keepcalmandenjoymojitoman #ibiza #2017 for many more ….!! #success

A post shared by Mojitoman Ibiza (@mojitomanibiza) on

Congrats #leroysane for your first conquest with the #manchestercity #soccer #team #premierleague #luckymojito #everybodywantstobemojitoman #futbol #players #fifa #superstar #uefachampionsleague #england #germany #wembley #winner #enjoy #mojitoman #mojitomanibiza #thebestmojitoever #mojitos #ibiza #formentera #stbarth #ls19 #insané #leaguecup #mancity #keepcalmandenjoymojitoman #thanks @mancity @leroysane19 👍🏻

A post shared by Mojitoman Ibiza (@mojitomanibiza) on

More soccer players & friends!! @mariuswolf27 #borussiadortmund #eintrachtfrankfurt #germany #bundesliga #luckymojito #crazytongue #mojitomanibiza #mojitoman #thebestmojitoever #formentera #ibiza #boats #summervibes #futbol keepcalmandenjoymojitoman!!👊🏻👍🏻

A post shared by Mojitoman Ibiza (@mojitomanibiza) on

The best of the best!! Zinedine Zidane the great #player & #coach , #brilliant . I could not have more luck in meeting this genius ❤️ thank you so much crack 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #realmadrid #france @equipedefrance #championsleague #uefa #fifaworldcup #galactico #football #footballer #soccer #champion of the #world #winner #supercool #celebrity #amazing #mojitomanibiza #thebestmojitoever #mojitoman #ibiza #formentera #vindore24k #summervibes #boats #yachts #stbarth #keepcalmandenjoymojitoman

A post shared by Mojitoman Ibiza (@mojitomanibiza) on

 

 

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Alrededor de la web

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?