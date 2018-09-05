Perdió 188 libras sin necesidad de renunciar a la comida chatarra

Anthony Brown es un hombre de 34 años, oriundo de Calfornia, y quien prácticamente durante toda su vida ha tenido que luchar contra el sobrepeso.
Desde hace 13 años, Anthony llevaba una dieta que le hacía consumir aproximadamente 8,000 calorías, lo cual le llevó a tener un peso superior a las 374 libras (170 kilos).
#tbt To the "good ol days" where I was "Happy"… unknowingly eating 6 to 7000 calories per day🍕🍪🥨🍟, eating my way to an early grave🤨, and making up all the excuses in the world as to why my clothes didn't fit anymore and why I didn't fit on roller coasters anymore😔…. . . . But look at happy that guy looked! Probably because he wasn't starving all the time like he is now 😂🤣
Anthony decidió acabar con sus malos hábitos hace dos años, cuando se enteró que su hermana tenía diabetes. Pensando que él también podía padecer dicha enfermedad, un buen día se subió a la báscula y esta le marcó “error”, pues rebasó el límite de libras que esta podía registrar.
Morning weigh in, and physique check. Even though I had a Food Binging Vacation, body still looks tight, and the weight is down to the lowest I've ever been. Proves that weight-loss and fitness should be viewed as a marathon and not a race, and to enjoy life as it comes. . Also, I've been thinking of maKing my debut in Men's physique at Fit World 2018 which is 4 weeks out… Big issue is I have no idea about posing. Is this enough time for me to learn?
Ese hecho fue el que generó en Anthony las ganas de hacer un cambio radical para mejorar su físico y sobre todo su salud, así que inició una rigurosa dieta que a los pocos meses dejó, pues no era algo que le gustara; sin embargo, supo cómo darle la vuelta a sus viejos hábitos para convertirlos en algo más saludable, sin necesidad de renunciar del todo a la comida chatarra.
#transformationtuesday 👤: 375+lbs vs 195lbs 👕: 4XL vs Large 👖: 46in waist vs 30in waist 🍽: 7000 Calories vs 2000 calories. ▪️ Extremely thankful for the guy on the left, because without him, I wouldn't have the knowledge, dedication, and work ethic to create the guy on the right. It's crazy that both of these guys eat the same foods 🍪🍕🌭🍔 but have drastically different physiques. The number on the bottom tells the whole story.
Así fue como este joven se ideó su propio plan alimenticio que consistía en consumir no más de 2,000 calorías al día, incluyendo algunos alimentos chatarra, lo que le ayudó a bajar 194 libras (88 kilos) en dos años, sin necesidad de pasar varias horas en el gimnasio.
"Wanna know the difference between my diet and yours? Happiness, Results and Consistency." . . Had a guy in the gym ask me today what's a good breakfast he could eat. He said he usually has a shake with protein, peanut butter, bananas and oatmeal in the morning. Then he laughed me off when I told him I like to eat donuts in the morning and tried to explain my diet to him….. 😣 . It's terrible how brainwashed people are in thinking that the only way to get in shape is oatmeal, rice, kale, and chicken breast…. Please stop quoting @dr_oz , @thedoctorstv or what you read on the internet, when you have a living breathing example of the contrary when it comes to weight loss standing in front of you… 😉 . . So… what's your favorite donut?
Al tener tantas libras de más, a Brown le funcionó este método con el que pudo bajar casi 2 libras (1 kilo) por semana.
Food 🍕🍔 and shirtless selfies😉 = San Francisco Day 1 in a nutshell. . The Bandit Egg Sandwich @sfbandit . Pepperoni Sausage Pizza @maysoonspizza
Actualmente, Anthony pesa unos 207 libras (94 kilos) y se dedica a enseñar a otros hombres y mujeres con sobrepeso a adelgazar utilizando el mismo sistema.