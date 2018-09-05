Perdió 188 libras sin necesidad de renunciar a la comida chatarra

#tbt To the “good ol days” where I was “Happy”… unknowingly eating 6 to 7000 calories per day🍕🍪🥨🍟, eating my way to an early grave🤨, and making up all the excuses in the world as to why my clothes didn’t fit anymore and why I didn’t fit on roller coasters anymore😔…. . . . But look at happy that guy looked! Probably because he wasn’t starving all the time like he is now 😂🤣 . . #fitness #fitfam #trainer #workout #exercise #obesetobeast #gymmotivation #goals #shredded #biceps #fatloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #bodybuilding #calories #diet #fitstagram #fitspiration #physique #weights #motivation #abs #throwbackthursday #gains #weightloss #cardio #malemodel

A post shared by Anthony Brown (@antbyzz) on Aug 30, 2018 at 7:21pm PDT