Lauren Jauregui, exintegrante de Fifth Harmony, se declara pansexual

View this post on Instagram

“Every single ounce of what I went through in Fifth Harmony prepared me for this moment, to be this person I am now, to have the opportunities I do now, to have creative freedom. Most people have to compromise a lot, and I haven’t compromised once.” • After six years with one of the most popular girl groups since the Spice Girls (nbd), @LaurenJauregui is far from finished. She’s finally got total artistic autonomy, and her voice is louder than ever. Find out our September cover star’s unfiltered take on gender fluidity, conquering self-doubt, and seizing your creative power at the link in bio. • photo: @lindseybyrnes / producer: @maura_gaughan / video: @daniokon / styling: @mexco__style / hair: @clydehairgod / makeup: @carlenekmakeup / nails: @glamsquad / words: @jillgutowitz