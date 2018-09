Lele Pons copia el ‘look’ a Shakira, ¿quién se ve mejor?

View this post on Instagram

Lele you were so cute! I saw you dancing from stage! Shak #Repost @lelepons ・・・ I CAN’T BELIEVE I MET @shakira 😱😱😱 IM STILL CRYING!!! I’ve waiting for this moment for so long! Finally after 20 years of listening to her music and dancing to her songs I got to meet my #1 idol!!! She means everything to me! BEST NIGHT EVER !!!!!